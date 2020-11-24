The Effingham County Health Department reported late Monday that there were 118 new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) from Saturday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 23.
There were 22 cases on Saturday, 53 cases on Sunday, and 43 cases on Monday, the department said.
The Illinois Region 6 rolling positivity rate dipped slightly, to 13.7%, through Nov. 20. Effingham County's rolling positivity decreased to 18.5% for the same period. To see daily COVID statistics go to dph.illinois.gov/covid19/statistics.
"Remeber, the solution to this wave of COVID cases lies within our community," the department said in a news release. "It is up to all of us if we want to come together and act for the benefit of everyone. Wear a mask, wash up and spread out. For more information on COVID, visit dph.illinois.gov/COVID-19 or effcohealth.org.
