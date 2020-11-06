One hundred tested positive for COVID-19 Friday setting a new Effingham County daily record and breaking Thursday's daily record of 75 positive cases.
The Effingham County Heath Department is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Nov. 6.
Among the 100 cases are 12 female and 2 male in their 90s, one female over 100 years old, 12 female and 5 male in their 50s, 1 male less than 1-year-old, 1 male and three female less than 10-years-old, 8 female and 2 male in their 60s and 7 male and three female in their 70s.
The health department encourages wearing a mask, washing up and practice social distancing guidelines.
