One hundred tested positive for COVID-19 Friday setting a new Effingham County daily record and breaking Thursday's daily record of 75 positive cases.

The Effingham County Heath Department is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Nov. 6.

Among the 100 cases are 12 female and 2 male in their 90s, one female over 100 years old, 12 female and 5 male in their 50s, 1 male less than 1-year-old, 1 male and three female less than 10-years-old, 8 female and 2 male in their 60s and 7 male and three female in their 70s.

The health department encourages wearing a mask, washing up and practice social distancing guidelines.

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.

