The Effingham County Health Department announced 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity average was 9.2% through Jan. 9, while Effingham County was 15.5% for the same period.
Please stay home if you are sick or waiting on test results. We ask everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID by masking up properly, washing hands regularly, maintaining 6ft social distancing and avoiding large groups.
