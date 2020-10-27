The Effingham County Health Department on Monday night reported 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday. There were 11 cases on Saturday, 11 cases on Sunday, and 30 cases on Monday.
The Shelby County Health Department reported Monday that 16 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 and that a man in his 80s who previously tested positive had died, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths of Shelby County residents to 16. Seven of the cases involve a long-term care facility. The department reported an additional seven positive cases on Tuesday.
The State IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit will return to Effingham on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave., Effingham. This service is available to anyone seeking testing. No appointment or physician order required. There is no charge to individuals for the COVID testing. Please present insurance card at time of service, no one will be denied due to having no insurance. There is no fee to you but billing insurance will help pay for the service, allowing more individuals the same opportunity.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 46 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 9,568. The 4,000 cases reported Tuesday were among 62,074 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 6.4 percent.
The statewide COVID-19 rolling positivity rate increased to 6.4 percent Tuesday, the highest it has been since June 2.
