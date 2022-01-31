The Effingham County Health Department reported the COVID-related death of an individual in their 90s, who was unvaccinated. This death brings the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county to 123.
ECHD also announced 85 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday through Sunday. The department will publish vaccination breakdowns with the weekly case numbers on Friday.
The Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was at 16% through Jan. 28, with Effingham County at 18.8% for the same period. ICU availability in our region dropped further to 13%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.