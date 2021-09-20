The Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of the COVID-related death of another county resident, a gentleman in his 60s, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 81.
The department also announced 86 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday through Sunday. Those who tested positive are two infants, 12 children younger than age 10, 12 teens, 14 in their 20s, 10 in their 30s, nine in their 40s, eight in their 50s, seven in their 60s, six in their 70s, four in their 80s and two in their 90s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 6.9% through Sept. 17, with Effingham County at 15.9% for the same period. The department noted Monday ICU bed availability in our region is now down to 16%; a warning indicator that our health care services are being stretched.
