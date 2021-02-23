Effingham County Health Department announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 from Sunday through Tuesday.
As cases remain low, the health department announced over 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in Effingham County with over 1,500 people fully vaccinated.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that the state will move ahead with plans to expand vaccine eligibility under Phase 1B of its vaccination plan later this week.
Pritzker said the Thursday eligibility expansion will include individuals aged 16 and older who have comorbidities, disabilities and underlying conditions. Residents will not be required to provide proof of an underlying condition in order to receive a vaccine, he said.
“We’re not making people walk in with papers from their doctor to prove that they have diabetes or to prove that they have cancer,” Pritzker said. “We are relying on the honor system.”
Residents currently eligible for a vaccine under Phase 1B include people aged 65 and older and frontline essential workers.
The average vaccination rate has dropped over the past week as the state saw inclement weather and shifted focus to administering second doses to those who have already received their first.
“We saw a small delay last week because of weather nationally in the delivery of vaccines,” Pritzker said Monday. “But now [health departments] are seeing many more second doses being delivered to them than they’ve seen before.”
As of Monday, Illinois ranked 19th in per capita vaccine distribution with 14 percent of the state’s population having received at least one dose, according to data from The New York Times. The state had previously ranked as low as 47th nationally in late January, according to that database. Roughly 4.5 percent of the population has received two doses.
Pritzker said the initial lag in vaccinations was due to a decision to stay in Phase 1A longer than other states.
“We wanted to make sure in Phase 1A that health care workers were covered completely,” he said.
Pritzker said he expects the state will receive up to 500,000 vaccine doses from the federal government this week, an increase from the nearly 300,000 per week the state has received in weeks past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.