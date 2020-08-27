The Effingham County Health Department late Wednesday announced 44 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among county residents.
The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases.
Positive case demographics are as follows: A girl under the age of 10; a boy in his teens; four men and six women in their 20s; a man and three women in their 30s; four men and three women in their 40s; five men and six women in their 50s; two men and two women in their 60s; a man and three women in their 70s; a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
“Isolation” is the term used when a COVID-positive person is separated from others to prevent illness from spreading. Persons with COVID disease must isolate for a minimum of 10 days from the first day symptoms appear. During this time, health department staff members make contact with persons in isolation daily to see if symptoms are getting worse and to see if these persons are in need of assistance.
Assistance may include medical needs, grocery pickup/delivery, medication delivery, or other items. Persons in isolation may not leave their home.
“Quarantine” is the term used when a person exposed to a COVID positive case (a close contact) is separated from others to monitor their health for development of symptoms. It is necessary to quarantine close contacts as soon as possible because if they have the virus, they can be infectious for up to 48 hours before symptoms arise.
The quarantine period for a close contact is 14 days. Health department staff members also make contact with persons in quarantine daily to check on their health and to see if their needs are being met.
With the large number of cases in Effingham County each day, staff members of the health department are monitoring the health and needs of 300 people in isolation and at least 600 persons in quarantine.
The impact of COVID is overwhelming and is consuming a significant portion of the health department’s resources. The health department asks the community to be patient when leaving messages; calls will be returned as soon as they can. If urgent care is required, call 911 immediately.
