SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday announced 797 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 95 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 unknown 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 2 females 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 129,212 cases, including 6,018 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,309 specimens for a total of 1,079,182. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2 –June 8 is 4%.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
