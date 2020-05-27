SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday announced 1,111 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 160 additional deaths.
- Clinton County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 20 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Madison County: 1 unknown 70s
- McDonough County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 male 50s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 114,306 cases, including 5,083 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,179 specimens for a total of 803,973. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity from May 20-26 is 8.6%.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
For a map showing confirmed cases and deaths in Illinois visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19
