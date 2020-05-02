SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Saturday announced 2,450 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Jefferson County: 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 58,505 cases, including 2,559 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 15,208 specimens for a total of 299,896.
The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs is reporting one resident at its LaSalle Veterans’ Home testing positive. Testing efforts are underway at the facility.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov
