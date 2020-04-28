SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday announced 2,219 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 144 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 17 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s
- McHenry County: 2 females 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female teens, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s.
(These numbers do not include the death of a Shelby County resident announced Tuesday morning by the Shelby County Health Department.)
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 48,102 cases, including 2,125 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,561 specimens for a total of 242,189.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.