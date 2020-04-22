SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday announced 2,049 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 98 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 5 females 80s, 16 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 35,108 cases, including 1,565 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.
