SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday announced 1,197 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.
• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Kane County: 1 female 90s
• Madison County: 1 male 50s
• Monroe County: 1 female 90s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.