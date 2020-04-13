SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday announced 1,173 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 7 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 female 90s
- Jasper County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
Johnson County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, in 87 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. For a map of cases in Illinois, visit https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.