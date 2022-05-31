After a cold, late start, Illinois farmers have caught up with the traditional planting season.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report, as of May 22, 78 percent of this year's Illinois corn crop is now in the ground, matching the five-year average.
Corn emerged has reached 48 percent, compared to the five-year average of 60 percent.
Soybeans planted as of Sunday reached 62 percent, ahead of the five-year average of 57 percent. Soybeans emerged reached 27 percent, compared to the five-year average of 35 percent.
Winter wheat harvested was listed at 71 percent, compared to the five-year average of 82 percent. Winter wheat condition was rated as 4 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 45 percent good, and 10 percent excellent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.