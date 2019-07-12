China imports from US plunge 31% in June amid tariff war

In this Tuesday, May 14, 2019, photo, containers are piled up at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China's imports from the United States plunged 31.4% in June from a year earlier amid a tariff war with Washington, while exports to the U.S. market sank 7.8%, Customs data showed Friday, July 12, 2019. (Chinatopix via AP)