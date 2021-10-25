Chances are if you visit Nichols Park on any given day when the weather is decent, you'll see a man lakeside, perched near his custom riding mower and an attached box trailer loaded with gear.
Charles "Catfish Charlie" Jobe, 92, is doing what he loves. Fishing. And he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
"I fish every day if it's not raining," Jobe said Friday morning as he cleaned a 2-pound catfish he'd just pulled from Morgan Lake. "I caught 16 (catfish) on Tuesday; I released four and kept 12."
A 1946 graduate of Pittsfield High School, Jobe soon was drafted into the Army, serving from 1949 to 1951 and stationed in Florida and Alaska.
"I was with the engineer company," he said.
After the Army, Jobe found himself back in Illinois, where he worked at a body shop in Pittsfield.
"I worked for 32 years at the body shop," he said.
One constant through his life has been fishing, a hobby that grew even larger after he retired.
Frequently fishing in places like Pittsfield, Jacksonville, Hardin and Hamburg, to name a few, Jobe traveled all the time to cast his fishing line.
"I had my minivan, which was perfect for fishing because even if it did rain I could back it up to the water, open the back and keep dry," Jobe said. "I used to go all over."
It wasn't until recently that Jobe's eyesight got worse, to the point that he didn't feel safe driving. He also needed back surgery and had other medical conditions.
"I still have a driver's license, but I just can't see properly," he said. "I'm blind in my left eye ... my son and his wife worried about me."
So, Jobe decided to sell his van. He didn't trade away his love of fishing, just his transportation.
Living with his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kim Jobe, for the past seven years, Jobe came up with an idea.
"I laid in bed and kind of dreamt it up," he said. "So I got up, went to the dining room table and started drawing plans."
So was born Jobe's new, safer transportation to Nichols Park — a tractor mower with a hitch for his box trailer, custom slots for his fishing poles, the words "Catfish Charlie" painted on the side of the trailer and safety lights. Friends and family helped him put it together and he started using it in the spring.
"This is my transportation now. It only goes about 5 mph and it take me about 20 minutes to get home."
But Jobe couldn't see himself sitting at home and not being by the water.
"Sitting at home watching TV bugs the heck out of me," he said. "It's all reruns, drug commercials and bad news."
While packing up his tackle Friday morning — all the while telling stories of times he caught hundreds of fish in one sitting — Jobe cleaned out several buckets and loaded up his trailer so he could head home, sure he'd been back soon.
"I just love the outdoors," he said.
