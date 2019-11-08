SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Republicans unveiled another package of proposed ethics reforms Thursday, Nov. 7, that they say are prompted by the wide-ranging federal probe into alleged corruption by some high-profile Chicago-area Democrats.
Speaking at a news conference in Chicago, Minority Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, said the reforms are needed to restore public trust in Illinois state government. He challenged Democrats, who control both chambers of the General Assembly with supermajorities, to act on the proposals when lawmakers return to the Statehouse for the last three days of the veto session next week.
“Illinois government has sunk to an even lower low,” Durkin said. “A crisis of confidence has never been more profound.”
The GOP package includes House Bill 3954, which would require lawmakers to disclose more of their personal financial information on their statements of economic interest.
It also includes a proposed constitutional amendment, HJRCA 36, which would change the way vacancies are filled in the General Assembly by requiring special elections. Currently those vacancies are filled by party officials from the precincts within the legislative district.
House Republicans have also introduced a resolution, House Resolution 588, which would enable a chief co-sponsor of any bill that has at least five co-sponsors from each party to call for an up-or-down vote on that bill in a substantive committee.
Republicans also are proposing House Bill 3947, which would ban members of the General Assembly, their spouses, and immediate live-in family members from working as lobbyists paid to influence local units of government.
Finally, Republicans are offering House Bill 3955 to create publicly available documentation of any communication a lawmaker has with any state agency regarding the awarding of a contract.
Speaking at a separate and unrelated event in Chicago Thursday, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker did not speak directly to the Republicans’ proposed package. He did, however, renew his call for comprehensive ethics reform, including more disclosure by lobbyists, while saying he thinks it is unlikely that lawmakers will be able to pass very much legislation next week.
PUBLIC EDUCATION
A group that advocates for public education in Illinois released a report indicating the state has made some progress in improving educational outcomes over the past five years, but it still has a long way to go to achieve the goal of having 60 percent of all adults attaining some kind of college-level degree or certificate by 2025.
“To achieve this goal, we must focus on the entire education continuum, birth through career, and work to ensure that all students are on track across the critical academic milestones that mark their road to postsecondary completion,” according to the report by Advance Illinois.
The report, “The State We’re In 2019,” was released in mid-October. The group has since been traveling the state to discuss the significance of its findings on local communities.
The report examines how the state performed on a wide range of educational outcome measures — from kindergarten readiness to postsecondary completion — in 2018 and in most cases compares that with 2013. It also shows how the state ranks with other states on those measures.
Perhaps the most troubling statistic in the report concerns kindergarten readiness, data for which became available only in 2018. According to the Illinois State Board of Education, only 26 percent of 5-year-old children in Illinois showed the social, emotional and academic skills needed to start kindergarten.
The report also indicated wide racial, ethnic and economic disparities in kindergarten readiness, which is largely attributable to the availability of early childhood education programs in different communities.
In other areas, Illinois made slight improvement over the five-year period. For example, 35 percent of fourth-grade students in 2018 met or exceeded state standards for reading skills, a key indicator of a student’s future risk of failing or dropping out of school. That was up one percentage point from 2013.
But there were fewer students demonstrating mastery of eighth-grade math skills — 32 percent in 2018, down from 36 percent in 2013.
STUCK IN TIME?
If Sen. Andy Manar has his way, people in Illinois would move their clocks ahead one hour this coming spring, then never have to change them again.
Manar, D-Bunker Hill, said in a Twitter post Wednesday, Nov. 6, he plans to push for passage of Senate Bill 533 when lawmakers return next week for the final three days of the fall veto session. That bill calls for setting clocks ahead one hour to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 8, 2020, then leaving the state on Central Daylight Time permanently.
“So we’re going to give this a whirl next week in the #ILSenate. SB 533 would end the arbitrary time change & IL would join other states,” Manar tweeted.
Manar said the idea for the bill came to him from a Carlinville High School student. And in his tweet, he linked to a recent Newsweek article that cited research that suggests the twice-yearly clock changes in most of the United States might have detrimental health impacts.
Under the current schedule, clocks are moved forward one hour, to Daylight Saving Time, at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March, then moved back one hour, to Standard Time, the first Sunday in November.
Manar’s bill passed out of the State Government Committee on May 23 and has since been referred to another committee.
Lawmakers return to the Statehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and will continue through Thursday, Nov. 14.
