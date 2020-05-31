The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville would like to announce Coon Creek, Forrest W. “Bo” Wood, Lithia Springs and Opossum Creek campgrounds are now open.
Lone Point Campground and Wilborn Creek Group Camp are closed until further notice. There is no change to reservable and non-reservable sites at Bo Wood, Coon Creek and Lithia Springs from previous seasons. All payments at fee booths are by credit or debit card only. Opossum Creek Campground is now 100% reservable and campers must have a reservation through R1S prior to setting up on a campsite. Campers are reminded to follow CDC guidelines while recreating at Lake Shelbyville.
For campsite availability or to make a reservation, visit www.recreation.gov. Reservations by phone at 1-877-444-6777 are scheduled to resume on July 1, 2020. For additional information, call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951.
