Stocks rally toward first weekly win streak since summer
Wall Street is rallying to cap another strong week for stocks, led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 2.4% higher Friday and heading for its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that are shaking the market. More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.
Oil giants rake in steep profits amid high energy prices
Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as consumers worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with $19.66 billion in profits in the third quarter. Chevron earned a record $11.23 billion in profits. Oil and natural gas prices were high globally, as demand grew faster than supply. The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways. Americans have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months. And high energy prices also hit manufacturers and retailers, who pass on those costs to customers in the form of high prices for food, clothing and other goods.
Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles
NEW YORK — Amazon has reported that it returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year. But its stock tumbled due to weaker-than-expected revenue as well as the company’s disappointing projections for the current quarter.
Amazon reported revenue of $127.1 billion, less than the $127.4 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted. The company expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, a growth of 2% and 8% compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Amazon said it anticipates an unfavorable impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
WASHINGTON — A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6.2% in September from 12 months earlier, the same year-over-year rate as in August.
Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. The report also showed that consumers spent more last month, even after adjusting for inflation, a sign of Americans’ willingness to keep spending in the face of high prices.
EU OKs ban on gas, diesel engines in cars after 2035
BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers and member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.
The deal EU negotiators sealed Thursday night is the first agreement of the bloc’s “Fit for 55” package, which the bloc’s executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% over this decade.
Under the deal, carmakers will be required to reduce the emissions of new cars sold by 55% in 2030 before reaching a 100% cut five years later.
According to EU data, transportation is the only sector in which greenhouse gas emissions have increased in the past three decades.
Germany sees unexpected growth and a rise in inflation
BERLIN — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending.
But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. The Federal Statistical Office said Friday that gross domestic product in Europe’s biggest economy expanded 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter.
That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter.
The government said earlier that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as in early 2023.
Germany’s annual inflation rate rose again in October, climbing to 10.4% from 10% the previous month.
