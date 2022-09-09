Stocks end broadly higher
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-week losing streak. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.5% on Friday, but is still well below where it was in mid-August. Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite even higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed, as did small-company stocks. All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices. DocuSign rose sharply after the electronic signature company reported strong second-quarter sales and raised its subscription forecast.
Biden visits future Intel plant
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — President Joe Biden tried to set politics aside at the Ohio groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. But a tough Senate contest in the state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from the White House reflected the challenge of translating Biden’s policy wins into political gains. The president, who championed the legislation that helped lure Intel, went to Ohio just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance. Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.
Probe sought on airlines’ use of federal aid
Two key lawmakers want the government to investigate whether airlines used federal pandemic-relief money to encourage employees to quit. The lawmakers said Friday that taxpayers helped the airline industry during their darkest days at the start of the pandemic, and they deserve to know how the money was spent. Airlines received grants totaling $54 billion to keep workers on the job during the pandemic. Airlines were barred from laying off workers, but they encouraged thousands to quit by taking buyouts or early retirement. Airlines were caught short-staffed when travel bounced back earlier this year, contributing to widespread flight delays and cancellations.
EU struggles on energy prices
BRUSSELS — European Union nations are struggling to find full consensus on ways to shield the population from increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies. The energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations on Friday couldn’t agree on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian gas. Ever-recalcitrant Hungary refused as it would go against its supply interests. Other countries differed on whether a price cap should apply only to Russia or to other producers, too. Energy ministers did give general recommendations to the EU’s executive branch on options like windfall levies on some energy companies whose profits have risen along with skyrocketing prices.
Ukraine ready to offer power as coal alternative
KYIV, Ukraine — Poland’s prime minister says neighboring Ukraine is ready to supply his country with electricity and help reduce the use of coal for power generation in light of an anticipated energy crisis. Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvia’s President Egils Levits were in Kyiv on Friday for talks with Ukraine’s president about military and energy security amid efforts to reduce the region’s dependence on Russian energy. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki said Ukraine is ready to supply energy in a short time. They also discussed steps to ease off lines of trucks waiting for days to cross the border.
