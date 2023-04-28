What to know about bank failures
NEW YORK — Recent bank failures may have you worried about your money. But there’s no need for concern if your money is in a bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and you have less than $250,000 there. If the bank fails, you’ll get your money back. If you have over $250,000 in one bank, that amount is considered uninsured and experts recommend that you move the remainder to a different financial institution. A new report from the Federal Reserve finds that Silicon Valley Bank failed due to a combination of extremely poor bank management, weakened regulations and lax government supervision.
Inflation pressures remain persistent
WASHINGTON — Key measures of prices and wages remained high in March, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates next week for the 10th time since March of last year in its drive to defeat high inflation. An index that is closely followed by the Fed, which excludes volatile food and energy costs to capture “core” inflation, rose 0.3% from February to March and 4.6% from a year earlier. That is still far above the Fed’s 2% target rate. Some Fed officials are concerned that core inflation hasn’t declined much since reaching 4.7% in July.
Wall Street rises to cap an APRIL win
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out a winning April with gains Friday as more companies say their profits at the start of the year weren’t as bad as expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Friday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Exxon Mobil and Intel climbed after reporting better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. They helped offset a drop for Amazon, which was hurt by a slowdown in revenue growth at its AWS cloud computing business. Economic reports firmed expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next week. Inflation remains well above the Fed’s target.
New report blames airlines for most flight cancellations
Congressional investigators say airlines themselves are responsible for a rising percentage of canceled flights — more often than before the pandemic, when bad weather was the most common problem. The Government Accountability Office said Friday that most of the increase in flight cancellations during the travel recovery has been due to things airlines can control. That includes cancellations for maintenance issues, or because there wasn’t a crew available. Much of the increase in airline-caused cancellations has happened at low-fare airlines, but the biggest carriers are also causing a higher percentage of their own cancellations, according to government data.
DeSantis’ overseas trip overshadowed by fight with Disney
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on his first international trade mission in four years and he can’t get away from questions about his feud with Disney World. While DeSantis projects the image of a fighter, the spat with Disney over an anti-LGBTQ law and the theme park’s right to self-govern is starting to distract from other messages, and could throughout an expected presidential campaign now that Disney is dragging DeSantis to court. DeSantis got a big bump in attention and support from his base when the feud first started, but as it’s dragged on more Republicans are beginning to question his wisdom.
ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands
ChatGPT’s maker says the artificial intelligence chatbot is available again in Italy after the company met the demands of regulators who temporarily blocked it over privacy concerns. OpenAI said Friday that it fulfilled a raft of conditions that the Italian data protection authority wanted satisfied by an April 30 deadline to have the ban on the AI software lifted. San Francisco-based OpenAI says “ChatGPT is available again to our users in Italy.” The watchdog says it welcomes the measures and urged the company to comply with other demands for an age-verification system and a publicity campaign informing Italians about their right to opt out of data processing.
Europe’s economy barely grows as inflation pinches consumers
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European economy has scraped out meager growth in the first three months of the year. That’s barely momentum as stubborn inflation is hiking the price of groceries and eroding people’s willingness to spend paychecks that are failing to keep pace. Friday’s less-than-stellar increase of 0.1% from the previous quarter follows disappointing growth estimates from the U.S., which kept alive fears of a looming recession in the world’s largest economy. The 20 countries that use the euro currency picked up speed from January through March after zero growth in the last three months of 2022. Industrial activity has picked up, but inflation is holding back consumer spending.
Zimbabwe plans to launch digital currency backed by gold
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe has announced the launch of a gold-backed digital currency in a bid to stabilize its faltering dollar. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Gov. John Mangudya said Friday that the gold tokens will start circulating on May 8. He said they will be “fully backed” by the country’s gold reserves. Trust in the Zimbabwe dollar is desperately low after people saw their savings wiped out by hyperinflation in 2008. Many now prefer to seek scarce U.S. dollars on the illegal market to keep at home as savings or for daily transactions. The Bahamas, Jamaica and Nigeria have already launched digital currencies, with several other countries, including China, running trial projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.