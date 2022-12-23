Biden’s signature advances bill
President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change.
The biggest project by far this year is a $34 billion Texas coastal barrier featuring massive floodgates. Another is a new Soo Lock outside Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Currently, almost all iron ore is shipped on large vessels through one aging lock on the St. Marys River which connects Lake Superior to Lake Huron.
Federal officials have called this the Achilles’ heel of the North American industrial economy.
inflation measure eases to 5.5%
WASHINGTON — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revise 6.1% increase in October. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year. On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.1% from October to November after rising 0.4% the previous month. Core prices rose 0.2%.
Strikes disrupt Christmas travel
LONDON — Air travelers are facing possible delays at U.K. airports as government employees who check passports go on strike. The walkout Friday is the latest in a spate of walkouts over pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
France braced for similar Christmas travel disruption, with a weekend rail strike starting to bite on Friday. The strike by U.K. Border Force staff is due to continue through the end of the year, with the exception of next Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of passengers could be affected.
The strikes are putting pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government, which is refusing demands from public sector workers for substantial pay rises. Inflation stood at 10.7% in November.
elon Musk tells shareholders he will stock sales
CEO Elon Musk says he won’t sell any more shares in Tesla for 18 months or more, likely an attempt to comfort shareholders of the electric vehicle company who have watched the stock lose nearly half of its value since Musk’s purchase of Twitter went through in October.
Musk dumped another $2.58 billion worth of Tesla stock last week and has sold nearly $23 billion worth of his car company’s shares since April, when he started building a position in Twitter. Tesla shares fell more than 1% on Friday, to $123.74. They were around $360 on April 1.
Microsoft to fight US over $68.7B deal
Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant’s planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft on Thursday filed a formal response to the FTC lawsuit’s declaring the $68.7 billion deal an illegal acquisition that should be stopped.
For years, Microsoft has avoided the political backlash that has been directed at its big tech peers Amazon, Google and Meta.
But the software giant now appears to be on a collision course with U.S. regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden’s push to get tough on anti-competitive behavior. The FTC claims the merger could violate antitrust laws by suppressing competitors to Microsoft’s Xbox game console and subscription business.
bill targets online sites amid retail theft concerns
Retailers are scoring one win in the governmentwide spending bill. The $1.7 trillion funding package contains legislation that will force online marketplaces like Amazon and Facebook to verify high-volume sellers amid heightened concerns about retail theft. Brick-and-mortar retailers have been voicing concerns about the amount of goods being stolen from their stores and subsequently sold online.
The bill, called the INFORM ACT, seeks to combat the sale of these goods and other counterfeit items.
It would compel online marketplaces to verify several types of information – such as bank account, tax ID and contact details – of sellers who make at least 200 unique sales and earned a minimum of $5,000 in a given year.
Company says Regulators OK pipeline reopening
TOPEKA, Kan. — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 barrels of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek says it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred.
Canada-based TC Energy did not say exactly when it would reopen the section of its Keystone pipeline system from Steele City near the Nebraska-Kansas line to Cushing in northern Oklahoma.
The company said it will have crews working through the Christmas holiday, including conducting rigorous testing and inspections. The Dec. 7 spill dumped the crude into a creek in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.
Judge kept FTX execs’ deals secret to get founder to USNEW YORK — A judge kept secret that two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s executive associates were cooperating with investigators so that the cryptocurrency entrepreneur wouldn’t get spooked and fight extradition from the Bahamas to the United States.
The decision by federal Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan was revealed Friday with the unsealing of transcripts of guilty pleas by Bankman-Fried’s top fellow executives in the cryptocurrency empire that collapsed in November.
The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried was brought to New York late Wednesday. He appeared in Manhattan federal court Thursday. He was freed on $250 million bail to live with his parents in California until trial.
US maritime liability rules changed after 2019 boat fire
LOS ANGELES — U.S. federal lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people. The Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act is part of the $858 billion defense spending bill that President Joe Biden signed Friday.
It updates the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, under which boat owners were able to limit their liability to the value of the remains of the vessel.
Now owners of small passenger vessels can be held legally responsible for damages in accidents and incidents, regardless of the boat’s value afterward.
