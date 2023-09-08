IRS to crack down on 1,600 millionaires
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is launching an effort to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting rich people who've "cut corners" on their taxes. The IRS announced the effort on Friday. The IRS is trying to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden's Democratic administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to claw back some of that money.
Wall Street edges higher
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting, keeping Wall Street on course for its first losing week in the last three. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher Friday following three straight days of declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher. Treasury yields were holding relatively steady. That helped to keep trading quiet after they jumped earlier in the week following strong reports on the economy. They raised worries the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. High rates can slow inflation, but they hurt investment prices.
Update your iPhone
Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads Thursday to patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the devices' system software. The issue was discovered by researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, who said the software flaw was being "actively exploited" to deliver commercial spyware called Pegasus developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group. Pegasus is an expensive tool typically used to target dissidents, journalists and political opponents, so ordinary users likely have little to fear. Still, Citizen Lab recommends that all users should immediately update their devices.
Greek ferry crews call a strike
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Travelers to Greece's popular island destinations will face disruptions next week because of a 24-hour strike by ferry crews on Sept. 13. The PNO union said Friday that the decision was made "on the occasion" of this week's drowning of a tardy passenger who was pushed into the sea by a ferry crewman in Greece's main port of Piraeus. Tuesday's drowning sparked anger and condemnation across Greece. A PNO statement deplored what it called the improper implementation of laws and regulations on shipping and harbor safety. It said crew members are overworked and ferry sailing schedules are "unreasonable" which PNO said raises severe safety concerns.
Puerto Rico's public schools clamor for air conditioning
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Students and teachers are sweltering in public schools across Puerto Rico and demanding that the government install air conditioners as the U.S. Caribbean territory bakes under record heat this year. But the island's governor quietly vetoed a bill last month that would authorize the installation of cooling systems in a move that outraged many. The island's Department of Education has taken steps including allowing students to wear Bermuda shorts as it considers modifying schedules to cooler hours. The measures have appeased few as heat advisories for the island become the norm as Puerto Rico's government struggles to respond to the effects of climate change.
Kroger to pay $1.4B to settle opioid lawsuits
The Kroger Co. has agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The supermarket chain announced the plan on Friday. State and local governments would get the bulk of the money, though pieces are carved out for Native American tribes and to pay lawyers' costs. Most of the money is to be used to fight the addiction and overdose crisis. Drugmakers, distribution companies and other pharmacies have previously agreed to similar settlements totaling more than $50 billion. Remaining defendants include some generic manufacturers and regional wholesalers and pharmacies, along with pharmacy benefit companies.
Kroger and Albertsons sell hundreds of stores in a bid to clear merger of the 2 largest US groceries
Grocers Kroger and Albertsons are selling more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers in an approximately $1.9 billion deal as part of their efforts to complete their merger. The agreement includes selling 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano's and Carrs brand names. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.
FAA considers mandating technology to warn pilots
The Federal Aviation Administration is considering requiring that all planes be equipped with technology designed to prevent close calls around airports. The FAA said Friday that it asked an internal rulemaking panel how to go about requiring technology to tell pilots, for example, when they are lined up to land on the wrong runway. Many newer airline planes have some of this technology, but older planes and privates ones often do not. The National Transportation Safety Board says it has started investigations into seven close calls since January.
Maui beckons tourists
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — So few tourists are coming to the Hawaiian island of Maui after last month's wildfires that restaurants and tour companies are laying off workers and unemployment is surging. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away, but now want them to come back as long as they refrain from going to the burn zone and surrounding area. They say respectful travelers can help Maui recover from the tragedy by spending their money. Nearly 8,000 people filed for unemployment on Maui during the last three weeks of August. That's a huge leap from 295 people during the same period in 2022. University of Hawaii economists expect Maui's jobless rate to climb as high as 10%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.