BP CEO pay doubles to $12M
LONDON — Total pay for BP’s CEO more than doubled to $12 million last year. The disclosure Friday from the London-based energy giant came a day after rival Shell reported a similar multimillion-dollar pay package for its top executive on the heels of both companies posting their highest-ever annual earnings last month. BP said in its annual report that CEO Bernard Looney was paid a total of 10 million pounds, or $12 million, in 2022. That’s up from 4.5 million pounds the previous year. Fat profits at fossil fuel giants and big salaries for top executives have spurred demands for the companies to do more to cut high energy costs that are squeezing consumers and small businesses.
Another US hiring surge
WASHINGTON — America’s employers added a substantial 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but easily enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation. The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% from a 53-year low of 3.4%, as more Americans began searching for work but not all found jobs.
Friday’s report from the government made clear that the nation’s job market remains fundamentally healthy, with many employers still eager to hire.
Manchin vows to block oil, gas nominee
WASHINGTON — In a sign of a deepening rift among Democrats on energy issues, conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not move forward on President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee oil and gas leasing at the Interior Department.
Manchin, of West Virginia, chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He has great influence on energy and environmental issues in the closely divided Senate. In an op-ed Friday, he cited a plan signed by nominee Laura Daniel-Davis to charge oil companies higher rates for drilling off the Alaska coast. Manchin says the plan would “decrease fossil energy production at the expense of ... energy security.″
Stocks tumble
NEW YORK — Fear rattled Wall Street Friday, and stocks tumbled on worries about what’s next to break under the weight of rising interest rates following the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, capping its worst week since September.
That’s despite a highly anticipated report showing pay raises are slowing and other signals investors want to see of cooling pressure on inflation. Some of the biggest drops were in the financial sector, which fell sharply for a second day.
Regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank amid a cash crunch, and worries rose about what other banks could be in trouble.
