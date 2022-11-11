Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes
NEW YORK — Wall Street piled more gains onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose more than double that. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher. Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone. Crypto sank after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy.
KFC apologizes for app alert
BERLIN — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism.
According to screenshots shared online, the app alert said, “Memorial day for the Reich pogrom night. Treat yourself to more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!” KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.”
Republicans tout pros of fossil fuels
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year’s U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels. Their appearance shortly before President Joe Biden’s speech was a bold move at a meeting that’s all about curbing carbon emissions to save humanity. Rep. John Curtis of Utah said it would be wrong to demonize fossil fuels and suggested they should not be equated with greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases from burning coal, oil and gas are pushing up global temperatures. Rep. Dan Crenshaw from Texas said that replacing coal with natural gas would already result in big emissions cuts. Several experts contacted by The Associated Press said that would not be as effective as renewable energy.
Biden tightens emissions rule
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The Biden administration has ramped up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.
At a global climate conference in Egypt on Friday, Biden announced a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
The new Environmental Protection Agency rule follows up on a methane rule the Democratic president announced last year.
The American Exploration and Production Council represents the largest independent oil and gas companies in the U.S. and says it appreciates changes made by the EPA.
Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Thousands of Bulgarians have taken to the streets to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member. The demonstration on Friday was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament building holding banners and chanting requests for decent pay as winter nears. The unions handed to parliament a joint declaration which calls for a speedy adoption of next year’s budget to avoid the risk of freezing the minimum wage at its current level despite inflation. They also demanded support for large groups of people that are exposed to energy poverty before the heating season and protection of labor rights of workers.
