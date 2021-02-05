The National Weather Service in Lincoln forecasts bitterly cold air will arrive for the weekend in central Illinois.
"An Arctic cold front will sweep through the region this weekend, bringing another period of snow Saturday afternoon and evening, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible," the weather service said in a hazardous weather alert for Effingham and surrounding counties. "This will be followed by the coldest air of the winter season so far by Sunday morning. Wind chill temperatures will plunge to zero to 10 degrees below zero Saturday night into Sunday morning. Very cold weather will linger through next week, with another round of light snow possible Sunday through Tuesday."
The Effingham County Health Department and Effingham County Emergency Management on Friday urged residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe this weekend.
"Monitor latest weather forecasts and prepare your home and vehicles for severe cold," the agencies said a press release.
Residents should adjust plans to limit time spent outdoors and their exposure to severe cold. In order to reduce exposure and possible frostbite, cover all exposed parts of the body. Frostbite is a severe reaction to cold exposure of the skin and can occur in as little as 30 minutes. The symptoms of frostbite are numbness and white or pale appearance to the skin. Frostbite can permanently damage the skin. Hypothermia is a life-threatening condition brought on when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees.
Efﬁngham County Animal Control encouraged residents to make sure pets and outdoor animals have access to shelter from these extreme temperatures.
Effingham County residents who need emergency warming this weekend may contact the Effingham County Sheriff's office at 217-342-2102, and they will be put in contact with warming center resources.
Meanwhile, the Effingham Fire Department noted that the cold air means that furnaces will be working harder to keep us comfortable, and some people might be inclined to use supplemental heat sources such as space heaters and electric blankets.
The fire department reminded everyone to pay extra attention to home fire safety during this period of cold weather. According to the National Fire Protection Association, December, January and February are the peak months for home heating fires. Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating-equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires (44%) – as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said that while the department does not recommend the use of space heaters, if you do utilize a space heater, make sure it is plugged directly into a wall outlet and not an extension cord. The power required to operate a space heater is often higher than the rating of an extension cord, which will cause the extension cord to melt and start a fire.
In addition, your space heater should have a UL label and be equipped with a tip-over / shut off feature. If you have an outdated space heater or one without a UL label it should be discarded. Remember space heaters need space – at least 3 feet of clearance. Don’t let bedding or curtains come in contact with space heaters, which can increase the likelihood of a fire.
Carbon Monoxide is also a concern this time of year. Carbon Monoxide is a byproduct of combustion when natural gas, propane or wood is used as a fuel. Carbon Monoxide is odorless and tasteless and that is why a properly operating Carbon Monoxide Detector in your home is important. These should be placed inside of sleeping rooms to alert you of a potential Carbon Monoxide issue.
Carbon Monoxide Detectors work differently than smoke detectors and should not be placed near furnaces, stoves or hot water heaters. Placing Carbon Monoxide Detectors close to these items can actually shorten the life of your Detector.
And make sure to test your smoke detectors. You should have a smoke detector on every level of your home and outside the common sleeping areas to insure you hear the detector activate.
If you have not had your furnace inspected in a while, this would be a good time to have a qualified technician check the furnace to insure it is operating efficiently and safely. If your furnace does fail, contact a qualified HVAC technician, and do not use the stove or oven for heat as this could lead to a fire.
Finally, remember to practice your family home safety plan and check your home for fire hazards such as material stored too close to furnaces, stoves or hot water heaters, a few minutes now can make a world of difference in protecting your family during this period of unusually cold weather.
