Low flow from the Mississippi River contributed to a smaller-than-average hypoxia zone in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently reported.
Following annual measurements, Louisiana scientists announced the hypoxic zone measured about 3,275 square miles, less than the five-year average of 4,280 square miles.
Hypoxia is a depletion of oxygen in the water that can affect aquatic life. The size of the Gulf hypoxia zone changes depending on the amount of rain received in the Mississippi River Basin, Gulf water temperatures and the number of hurricanes that mix the water and reduce the zone.
The 2022 measurement came from an annual late July survey, led by a team of scientists from Louisiana State University and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium.
The information is used by the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Watershed Hypoxia Task Force to measure progress toward a five-year average target of 1,900 square miles by 2035.
Illinois and 11 other states of the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force are engaged in their respective states to reduce the hypoxia zone.
In Illinois, the focus is primarily on voluntary measures through the statewide Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.
Federal hypoxia task force partners include USDA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Geological Survey.
“This summer was an unusual year for Gulf hypoxia. The Mississippi River discharge was below the summer average,” Nancy Rabalais, the principal investigator and Louisiana State University professor, said in a statement.
Rabalais explained lower flow allowed dissolved oxygen from surface waters to diffuse more easily to the seabed. The area exhibited lower turbidity, lower algal biomass, lower nutrients and higher salinity in the surface waters, she reported.
In June, NOAA predicted an average-sized hypoxic zone of 5,364 square miles, based primarily on Mississippi River discharge and nutrient runoff data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Hypoxia Task Force states are focused on implementing our state-based and science-driven nutrient reduction strategies and scaling up and accelerating the adoption of proven water quality and conservation practices,” said Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, the Hypoxia Task Force co-chair.
“The addition of new partnerships with both public and private partners in both urban and rural settings will pay big water-quality dividends in the future,” Naig said. “We know that innovative changes on the land lead to positive changes in the water, and these investments benefit communities across our states and our neighbors downstream.”
EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox said the federal agency recognizes land stewardship and water quality “go hand in hand.”
In June, the EPA announced $60 million over the next five years to fund nutrient reduction efforts through the Gulf Hypoxia Program.
To support the Hypoxia Task Force, EPA plans to deepen its existing collaborations with the agricultural community, seek new partnerships and identify and elevate examples of producer innovation.
