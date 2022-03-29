The AP and PBS’ Frontline have co-published an interactive database for readers to explore incidents of possible war crimes by Russia in Ukraine. The visual evidence is gathered from video, photos, audio, eyewitness accounts, news stories and official documents citing evidence of war crimes. Visit the site by clicking HERE
AP and Frontline: Database for possible war crimes by Russia in Ukraine
