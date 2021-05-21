ALTON — Some may say it’s just a stone wall.
It’s chipped. It’s cracked. It’s stained with all the dirt and elements the Earth could hit it with.
But, if these old walls could talk, they’d provide a window to a dark past. A dark time.
This stone wall on William Street is all that remains of the Alton Military Prison. This is where suffering, disease, and death lived full time from the 1830s until the end of the Civil War.
Built in 1833, the building was originally known as the Illinois State Prison.
“It’s touted as being the first public institution in the state of Illinois when it was built,” Jon Parkin, superintendent of the Madison County Historical Society, said. “And it operated as a penitentiary — they had room for about two dozen people to put them in solitary.”
Bounded by 4th Street on the north, William Street on the east, Mill Street on the west, and Short Street on the south, the 256-cell prison housed both men and women sentenced to serve time for their crimes.
However, it only took a couple of decades for the institution to be deemed unfit.
“By the 1850s, it had expanded, but it was considered overcrowded and basically unsuitable,” Parkin said.
And thus it was shut down, mainly because a larger prison was built in Joliet near Chicago.
Yet that wasn’t the end for this facility. In fact, its signature attribute to history would bring it back to operation once again, in part, Parkin points out, to a general and future president.
“You start getting this influx of POWs, and one of the big contributors to that is none other than Ulysses S. Grant,” he said. “When he captured forts, the confederate officers are expecting that their men will be paroled.”
But the man on the $50 bill saw things a different way.
“Grant was a very staunch Unionist and I think he was also a realist. But when he basically told the Confederates, ‘there are no terms, it’s unconditional surrender,’ after that you see an increase in confederates being held. And they had to find places for them,” Parkin said.
Enter the Alton prison.
“Alton prison, it’s standing there. It’s ready. I’m sure some of the mentality was these traitors don’t deserve anything better,” Parkin said. “There’s a brief period where it’s not used, and then it’s like we’ve got this perfectly good, stone prison — so we’re going to stick them there.”
Prisoners of war from the Confederate Army were sent to multiple prisons throughout the length of the Civil War, and the Mississippi River allowed for a timely transport to Alton.
Throughout the war, the Alton Military Prison — as it became known — boasted 5,000 POWs and 1,200 wooden bunks.
A tight fit, indeed.
How much worse did it get?
Smallpox broke out, and suddenly death was imminent for many. And not just the prisoners.
“When you get that many people living in cramped quarters, in very unsanitary conditions, it’s going to be a breeding ground for disease,” Parkin said. “So smallpox hit during the war, and it was probably brought in by one or more soldiers. This also effected the guards.”
The outbreak of smallpox caused so much fear and apprehension that those who were died from the disease weren’t even allowed to be buried in local cemeteries. This included the guards exposed at the prison too.
The only solution to this problem was to bury the dead, prisoners and guards, in a secluded place.
One of the many islands that dotted the Mississippi River at this time was called “Sunflower Island” — because of the beautiful wild sunflowers that once grew there. But its beauty would be tarnished by the smallpox outbreak as bodies were brought from Alton and buried in mass grave plots.
The island was soon referred to as “Smallpox Island,” and it could be viewed directly from prison cell windows. Undoubtedly there were some who watched and stared at the island wondering when their number was up and where exactly they would be laid to rest for eternity.
After the Civil War ended in May 1865, the prison closed later that summer in July after the remaining prisoners were either released or sent back to their southern states.
Over time the stone structure was dismantled, and used to build the foundation of many buildings that would contribute to Alton’s growth as a city. Some of those buildings still stand to this day.
The Confederate Cemetery on Rozier Street in Alton is fenced off like any other cemetery, but no headstones are present. This is where other prisoners were brought after they perished in the walls of the Alton Military Prison. An ornate obelisk built at the turn of the 20th century stands in memorial to all those laid to rest there.
Smallpox Island is no longer an island. The direction of the Mississippi River changed that. However, the land operates as the Lincoln Shields Recreation Area on the western river banks in Missouri. A memorial, a victim itself to neglect, stands displaying the names of all buried there.
The Alton Military Site has gone on to stand as a monument in itself to what once was. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
Dominic Genetti writes for the (Alton) Telegraph. Story provided via AP Storyshare.
