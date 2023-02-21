As Decatur high schools prepare for a state-of-the-art agriculture education facility, a new initiative will introduce food, agriculture and natural resource careers in hundreds of urban schools without agriculture programs.
Illinois agriculture is reaching out to urban students as never before and it’s making a difference. Take senior Jami Keck, MacArthur FFA Chapter vice president, who once considered a career in computer science but now wants to be a veterinarian after studying agriculture and raising two Boer goats.
While Decatur’s MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools succeeded in hiring five ag teachers for their two respective ag programs, the supply of ag teachers struggles to meet demand as districts open and reopen ag programs and expand others.
Meanwhile, about 97% of Illinois students lack an opportunity to hear about careers in agriculture, food and natural resources.
A new initiative, dubbed Agnitor, plans to offer “career chats” with Illinois high school classes in March.
Tyler Strom, managing director of the Illinois Agri-Food Alliance (IAFA), explained ag industry professionals would be available to virtually come to classrooms in any subject at a teacher’s request.
“I think this can be an amazing tool to reach the unreached students in the Chicago area and elsewhere. This will be huge to move toward workforce challenges,” said Sheila Fowler, former assistant principal of the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences.
Decatur schools are addressing ag workforce challenges with a 22,000-square-foot Dwayne Andreas Ag Academy FFA Ag Education Center under construction south of the city. An existing 15-acre Living Science Farm is located nearby.
Recently, excited ag students and educators eagerly showed an IAFA group around future classrooms, a laboratory, mechanics shop and indoor arena. A concrete pad for a future greenhouse is beside the building. Howard Buffet is supporting the $11 million to $12 million project. In a fourth school year, 465 Decatur students are studying agriculture in 24 sections of 20 different classes taught by five ag teachers. Another 12 new ag classes will be added.
Zach Shields, executive director of Decatur Public Schools Foundation, anticipated a dedication for the facility in mid- to late April and classes starting there in August.
Hands-on ag class experiences made a big impact on junior Chloe Ribley, the chapter treasurer, who told the visitors about raising four market hogs to raise money for the FFA chapter. Ribley told FarmWeek she wants to work with animals and wouldn’t have had a chance to raise hogs without the ag program.
To interest students who can’t take high school ag classes, ILAFA is seeking partners to offset the cost for schools to access the Agnitor platform, Strom said.
“All career types would be available to schools if they ask us for them. All the (classroom) sessions would be recorded and then would be permanently available (through Agnitor). Teachers would be able to make unlimited requests for ag and food career (professionals),” he explained.
Shanell Rainey-Jacob, a new career coordinator with ILAFA, said the service will compliment teachers’ work, not add more duties. Agnitor “will take something off the teachers’ plates and make it easy for them to access professionals for their students.”
“‘We’re not here to stress you out. We’re here to help you,’” Rainey-Jacob told teachers.
For more information about the Andreas Ag Academy, go online, itstartswithag.com. For information about ILAFA and Agnitor, visit ilagrifood.org.
