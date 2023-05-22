National ag and commodity groups’ shared message over the need to expand the farm safety net in the 2023 farm bill was recently put to the test by some federal lawmakers.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, who chairs the Senate Ag Committee, suggested the potential of the U.S. defaulting on its debt could undermine calls to boost spending on farm bill programs.
“If we do not have additional funding and the baseline we’re going to need to focus on our top priorities and need your best thinking and how we do this together to be able to target this,” Stabenow said at the start of a Senate Ag subcommittee hearing on the bill’s Title I and Title XI programs featuring national ag and commodity group leaders.
She alluded to the debt limit crisis in 2011, noting “there were calls to cut spending in exchange for avoiding default and ultimately that ended up in across-the-board cuts to a variety of mandatory programs.”
Those cuts, Stabenow said, equaled a yearly 5.7% reduction in farm program spending — including to USDA’s Agriculture Risk (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs — that will continue for “another eight years, regardless of the current debate.”
She added she worries additional farm bill spending cuts could be part of debt limit negotiations between lawmakers who “have never written a farm bill, never voted on a farm bill, who don’t understand what this means to rural America and agriculture.”
The stakes of those potential spending trims were immediately clear via testimony from American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall and the heads of national groups representing farmers who grow corn, soybeans, wheat and other crops.
“If you take those programs away it brings more uncertainty to the market,” Duvall said. “It is a public-private investment in agriculture, which keeps food at a more reasonable cost to all consumers and it also keeps farmers’ opportunity to continue to farm after major disasters.”
In addition to protecting federal crop insurance and other risk management tools, Duvall and the other leaders have also united around messages to update the benchmark and reference prices used in calculating payments under ARC and PLC.
They noted how the market price of commodities like corn and beans would need to fall considerably before receiving a payment and that the reference prices don’t align with the current cost of production.
“Right now the costs are out of control,” said Rich Hillman, an Arkansas farmer representing the USA Rice Federation. “Certainly fertilizer. A lot of the inputs that rice and cotton (farmers use) have exceeded anybody’s guess.”
Some lawmakers, however, seemed skeptical toward the groups’ calls to boost commodity program funding amid high production costs.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, asked how Congress could strengthen the farm safety net “without spending more money.”
Responding, Duvall said he didn’t have any specific suggestions and that determining how much money it would take to expand risk management tools is “really up to Congress to do that.”
And Stabenow, who earlier in the hearing seemed supportive of the changes, if they could be secured, later questioned the points on higher input costs.
“Prices for several major inputs have actually dropped in 2023,” Stabenow said, citing reports from the Kansas City Federal Reserve showing diesel prices down 25% and fertilizer prices down 35% from a year ago.
“We’re going to watch it closely because hopefully (20)22 was an anomaly,” Stabenow said. “When we look over 10 years, hopefully, you know this is just something that happened because of a number of bad circumstances coming together and not a trend.”
