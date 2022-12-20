ADM has been named as one of the best-managed companies in the U.S. according to the Wall Street Journal’s annual Management Top 250 ranking. ADM is ranked No. 49 on this year’s list, moving up significantly from the company’s No. 106 ranking in 2021.
Developed by the Drucker Institute, the ranking measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. It evaluates U.S. companies whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market, and that meet criteria related to their value and prominence.
“Credit for this recognition goes to the entire ADM team, which has performed exceptionally well in a challenging global environment,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano “ADM is a pillar of the entire global food system, and our team truly rose to the challenge in 2022 to help provide people around the world with access to the fundamental nutrition they need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.