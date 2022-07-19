(BUSINESS WIRE) – Environment + Energy Leader magazine has recognized the Illinois Basin – Decatur Project, a partnership between ADM and the Illinois Geological Survey at the University of Illinois, as a Top Project of the Year for 2022. The award recognizes exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management.
The Illinois Basin – Decatur Project is the world’s first successful completion of a pure storage carbon capture and storage project. Led by the University of Illinois and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the project confirmed the ability of Mt. Simon Sandstone to safely store one million metric tons of CO 2 over a period of three years, the equivalent of annual emissions from about 200,000 passenger cars, according to the U.S. EPA calculator.
“ADM’s project is fantastic,” said one of the judges. “The world truly needs pure storage CCS projects in order to overcome climate change, and it is therefore incredible to learn that this has been the first successful completion of such a project.”
“We have now demonstrated CO 2 can be safely injected a mile and a half under the earth, setting a new milestone for the world’s understanding and ability to implement industrial CCS systems,” said Chris Cuddy, President, Carbohydrate Solutions for ADM.
“This project is paving the way to scale the impact of CCS technology as ADM continues to decarbonize its footprint, while also applying this cutting-edge technology to reduce CO 2 emissions and deliver more sustainable solutions for our customers.”
