Aces coach Laimbeer surprised by 'Land of the Lost' stars

Bill Laimbeer, center, coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces basketball team, poses for photos with Kathy Coleman, left, and Wesley Eure on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. Laimbeer spent a season playing a Sleestak on the hit television show "Land of the Lost." He played one of the nearly 7-foot-tall reptilian creatures in the first season of the show in 1974. Former cast members Coleman (Holly) and Eure (Will), who starred in the show, came to the Aces’ shootaround and surprised Laimbeer and the team. The duo was in town for a convention. (AP Photo/Doug Feinberg)