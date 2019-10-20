Abuse causes shortage of high school football game officials

In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 photo, official Dusten Hobson makes his way to the football field along Rejoice Christian players before a high school football game against Haskell in Tulsa, Okla. A fact about football and most youth sports: the younger the kids playing, the worse-behaved the adults watching. The adults direct their tantrums at the kids and at each other but unleash their most juvenile outbursts at officials. Result: Referees are fleeing the profession.