Tetsuya Yamagami, center, holding a weapon, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022. The 40-centimeter-long (16-inch) firearm that was used to kill former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday as he campaigned for his ruling party in Nara, western Japan, looked crude, more like a propellant made of pipes taped together and filled with explosives.