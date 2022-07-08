WASHINGTON (AP) — A strong hiring report for June has assuaged fears that the U.S. economy might be on the cusp of a recession — and highlighted the resilience of the nation's job market. Yet the figures the government released Friday also spotlighted the sharp divide between the healthy labor market and the rest of the economy: Inflation has soared to 40-year highs, consumers are increasingly gloomy, home sales and manufacturing are weakening and the economy might actually have shrunk for the past six months. The contrasting picture suggests an economy at a crossroads. Strong hiring and wage growth could help stave off recession.
Retailers scale back hiring
NEW YORK (AP) — After going on a frenzied hiring spree for a year and a half to meet surging shopper demand, America's retailers are starting to temper their recruiting. The changing mindset comes as companies confront a pullback in consumer spending, the prospect of an economic downturn and surging labor costs. Some analysts suggest that merchants have also learned to do more with fewer workers. The nation's top employer, Walmart, said it recently over-hired because of a COVID-related staffing shortage and then reduced its head count through attrition. In April, Amazon said it, too, had decided that it had an excess of workers in its warehouses.
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are swinging between small gains and losses as Wall Street works out what to make of a surprisingly strong report on the U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 slipped rose than 0.1% in afternoon trading after earlier veering from a loss of 0.9% to a gain of 0.4%. On the optimistic side, employers hired many more workers last month than expected despite worries about a possible recession. But the data also likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates sharply. Treasury yields climbed immediately after the release of the jobs data but then moderated their gains.
Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women's rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.
Presbyterians agree to divest from fossil fuel companies
The largest Presbyterian denomination in the U.S. plans to shed its investments from five fossil-fuel corporations. The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) voted overwhelmingly for a resolution targeting Chevron, ExxonMobil, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and Valero Energy for divestment. Presbyterian officials have in recent years sought to persuade several fossil fuel companies to take steps to reduce greenhouse gases. The resolution said these efforts did not produce enough substantial change by the five corporations now targeted for divestment. Several other faith-based groups have divested from some or all fossil-fuel companies.
