Cars parked for several days Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, are covered in cumulative snow in Chicago, the morning after a snowstorm dumped up to 18 inches in the greater Chicago area. Storing a vehicle because it’s not needed is something that an owner might have to do at some point. It might be because it’s a sports car that the owner wants to protect from wintertime driving, or perhaps a vehicle that won’t be driven for months because of a vacation or military deployment. Whatever the reason, there’s a proper way to go about storing your vehicle.