David Lagerhausen and his brother, Emil Lagerhausen, have grown winter wheat on their land north of Shumway for several years.
Lagerhausen is a fifth generation farmer and utilizes 10 percent of the farm ground for growing wheat.
“We are part of a program with Siemer’s (Siemer Milling Company) and they will accept the wheat a little bit wetter,” Lagerhausen said. “We can take it straight out of the field to Montrose (for storage).”
Delivering the wheat in a wetter state allows them to harvest it a little earlier, explained Lagerhausen.
“By doing that, the quality is a little bit better and it allows us to plant double-crop beans a little earlier,” he said. “We generally plant about 200 acres of wheat every year.”
Lagerhausen said they plant their wheat in early October and finish their harvest the last week of June. After the wheat crop is harvested, they double-crop by planting beans to be harvested in the fall.
He understands why many farmers don’t plant wheat.
“For a lot of farmers there is a reason,” he said. “Probably more than anything it’s a wheat quality issue because wheat is a little bit more difficult to grow. It’s more weather dependent.”
Lagerhausen said in years past after planting the wheat in October they would spray for weeds, then in the spring when the wheat flowers, if there is a lot of rain, farmers have to worry about fungus. Some of the fungus causes “head scab” that severely impacts the wheat quality.
Today, there are fungicides available to spray on the wheat field.
“About the middle of June, you will start to see the planes (crop dusters) flying … about the time the wheat heads out and that fungicide helps protect the wheat from the fungus, which in turn produces a higher-quality wheat,” he said.
Lagerhausen said the average farmer already has all the machinery necessary to grow and harvest wheat. Wheat is harvested with a platform attachment on the front of the combine commonly used for harvesting soybeans.
“Most people don’t store the wheat,” Lagerhausen said. “You’ll see bins on the farm, but those bins are generally used for corn and soybeans. You could put the wheat in there, but normally you’re going to move that wheat out by September when you start the soybean and corn harvest.”
The only time he would think of storing wheat in his farm’s bins is when lines at the elevator are too long or the price at the time of harvest is low.
“If you put it in the bin, you’re going to have to blow air on it to keep the moisture out some way,” he said.
Despite all of the challenges, the Lagerhausen brothers continue to annually grow their wheat crop, along with their corn and soybean crops.
“Wheat fits well into our rotation,” said Lagerhausen. “If you plant corn all of the time, you start to have weed and insect pressure.”
He said by adding a wheat into their mix of crops it keeps the insect and weed pressure down.
“We are fortunate in this area that Siemer mills the wheat locally,” he said. “So, we have access to a place to take the wheat.”
He said when they first started harvesting wheat it was a requirement that the wheat be at a particular moisture level, requiring them to dry their wheat down in the field.
“If it rains on it, the rain will cause quality issues and if you have poor-quality wheat it makes it harder for the mill because they have to blend it or mix it with something,” said Lagerhausen.
The Lagerhausens plant soft red winter wheat.
“That is used more for cake flour and cookies,” Lagerhausen said. “The wheat you think of for pasta is grown more in Kansas, up through the central United States area, and some places will actually plant spring wheat.”
FarmWeek reported in June that flour millers should have an ample supply of quality wheat in Illinois this season, based on findings of the Southern Illinois Wheat Tour.
The annual tour, hosted by the Illinois Wheat Association (IWA), projected an average yield of 68.56 bushels per acre, but more importantly, generally low insect and disease pressure at this point, FarmWeek said.
USDA projects Illinois farmers will harvest 50,000 more acres this year compared to 2021, with total production in the state pegged at 49.5 million bushels, up about 1.3 million from a year ago, according to FarmWeek.
Ukraine
Ukraine is the fifth largest global exporter of wheat, according to statistics provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service. In 2021, Ukraine exported $5.1 billion worth of wheat, with Egypt, Indonesia and Turkey being their top wheat markets.
Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Ukrainian exports have been hampered by strategically placed naval mines by Russia in the Black Sea shipping channel creating a potential global food crisis if grain shipments are not allowed to leave Ukraine, according to The Associated Press. A deal is being worked out between the two countries in cooperation with the UN and Turkish officials to restore agricultural imports and move 22 million tons of grain that is blocked from shipment due to the current wartime conditions in Ukraine.
Lagerhausen said local farmers are not planning any special changes in production to fill any shortfalls due to the war. He said the United States Department of Agriculture does not require farmers to plant specific crops during a growing season.
“There is nothing the government is going to provide or say. It’s all left to the farmer to decide what he plants where and when,” Lagerhausen said. “The other question is when is the war going to end? When it ends, the grain that they’ve got stored should be allowed to be shipped.”
Farmers choose a rotation and find a way to maximize profits, Lagerhausen said.
“If the price of wheat is good and the price of other things are down then there is going to be more wheat planted,” he said. “The farmer is always wanting to sell our product. There are too many variables there that a person really can’t answer (when it comes to Ukraine). You can plant it and hope, but if you guess wrong and all of a sudden there is a surplus of wheat, so the price drops.”
“If there is excess food, sometimes they (government) will buy it, but the days of government programs for the most part ended in the ’90s,” said Lagerhausen.
He said in the Effingham County area wheat yields average between 50 and 90 bushels per acre, whereas in Kentucky they average 100 bushels per acre or more due to the topography. With the rolling landscape of Kentucky, he said water doesn’t stand in the field as much as it would in Illinois.
Most farmers who plant and harvest wheat use the straw left behind after harvest for their livestock.
