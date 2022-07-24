Effingham native Joyce Mitchell has been researching her family history for decades.
The interest in her roots and her background in journalism led her to write a book, “By George! The Meyers of Green Creek, Illinois,” that was published in 2010.
It chronicled her family history from her grandmother’s paternal side. When the pandemic hit, she decided it was time for another ancestry book – this time about the dairy farm that has managed to stay in her family for four generations.
“When coronavirus came around, I was stuck at home for a while and looking over materials that I had and pondering, ‘Well, can I put together another book?’” she said.
Mitchell had already done some of the leg work. She interviewed her grandfather and one of his brothers in 1992, and in 2015 and 2018 she had gathered information from her uncles, Jim and Charlie Vonderheide. During the pandemic, she met with her uncles a few more times and looked over old photos of the farm and buildings with them.
“From when I decided, ‘Yes I’ll put something together,’ I gave myself two years because I’ve done a book before and I knew from doing it then that it takes about two years from the time you decide, ‘Yeah, I got a good feel of stuff,’” she said.
But Mitchell needed more information about other members of the family. She spent the summer of 2020 talking to some other family descendants and doing more research.
The book traces the history of Mitchell’s great-grandfather, Anton “Tony” Vonderheide, and his farm south of Stewardson. Tony bought the farm in 1909.
“I do not know if my great-grandfather Tony Vonderheide Sr. regarded himself as a dairyman, but he bought the farm on which he built a new barn in 1916, which included stanchions for the cows,” she wrote in the book.
Mitchell’s grandfather, Henry, expanded the dairy farm over the years, while Henry’s brothers were all fascinated by motors and machinery. August bought Effingham Bottling Works and operated it in the 1930s and 1940s. Albert operated a custom threshing service. Earl was an early promoter of anhydrous ammonia. Tony Jr. was a tinkerer, refashioning all sorts of tools to better suit his needs, and Frank was a welder who perfected and manufactured fishing lure.
In starting on the book, Mitchell reached out to descendants of the brothers and gathered some of their memories related to the farm and their days growing up around Shumway and Stewardson.
Mitchell came up with the title of the book, “Six Sons to Carry My Casket: The Vonderheide Family in Shelby and Effingham Counties,” after hearing a story from a family friend.
“The Vonderheides previously lived out in Green Creek. This woman’s mother had helped the family when they were moving from Green Creek to Stewardson and my great-grandmother, Kate, had maintained a friendship with her,” she said.
Kate told the friend something that stuck with her: “Well, I have six sons now to carry my casket.”
“The neighbor remembered how proud she was that she had six healthy boys and (the neighbor) remembered when they stood behind her casket at her funeral,” said Mitchell.
Part of the book is dedicated to the lives and families of each one of the sons and a daughter, who Mitchell knew very little about but got to know through her cousin. The book also chronicles the family of her great-grandmother, Kate Fromme.
In addition to getting to know her ancestors more, Mitchell found the transformation of the dairy farm over the years interesting, starting with how milk was manually collected in the early days of the farm before electricity. Mitchell admits she hadn’t thought about how it operated during that time period.
“Obviously, they milked the cows by hand, but what did that involve? Initially, carrying milk in buckets and pouring them into the milk cans and putting those into a tank adjacent to the well so they could move cool water into the tank,” she said.
Mitchell appreciates the intense labor that went into running a farm back then and notes in the book the milkman’s role on the farm.
“They did have to lift those heavy tin cans. They’re not lightweight once they are filled with milk. It was a big task back then to lift those cans,” she said.
The family moved to labor-saving devices with the advent of electricity, which they had installed in 1949. The following year they bought their first milking machines.
Mitchell thought the book would appeal to those outside the family – those who want to know more about the transformation of dairy operations through the years, especially as the number of family dairy operations dwindle.
“It’s kind of a celebration of this four generations of dairy farming. The smaller dairies – a lot of them had closed in recent decades. So, it’s kind of a thing to celebrate when you still have a family dairy operating,” she said.
Aside from changing farming practices and family lineage, the book also contains anecdotes related to the Vonderheide and Fromme families and their lives in Stewardson, Shumway, Effingham and Sigel.
Mitchell begins the book with one anecdote that took place in 1918 on the precipice of World War I, when Americans would soon be fighting Tony Sr.’s homeland, Germany.
Someone asked Tony, who was too old for the draft, what he would do if he went to war and was told to shoot his brother, who was still in Germany.
He replied, “No, I wouldn’t shoot my brother. I’d shoot the person next to him.”
Tony Sr. was the only one from his family who came to America. He became an American citizen in October 1892 and changed the family name to one word from Von der Heide.
Mitchell always enjoyed talking to her older relatives about their memories and putting them into writing, which comes natural to her.
Mitchell earned a journalism degree from Southern Illinois University. While earning her degree, she worked as a Farm Fair reporter for the Effingham Daily News in 1983-84, during which she visited many farms in the area. She then worked at a newspaper in Virginia, and came back to work for the Daily News for a short time before moving into public relations.
Mitchell now lives in Olathe, Kansas, where she works at the Johnson County library.
For Mitchell, the work she put into the book was well worth it.
“The rewarding thing about putting it all together is that you know your family story is going to be there with some permanence. People might hear the stories but if you don’t write them down, they are forgotten. This way the stories are there and so the family continues to live in some fashion long after I’m not writing anymore,” said Mitchell.
