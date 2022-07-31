Riley Arend
Riley Arend, 18, is the daughter of Tim and Sarah Arend and Scott and Karly Wiedman, and is a graduate of Effingham High School. She is employed at Joe’s Pizza & Pasta and Cayla’s Power Tumbling. Her activities include Student Council (four year), National Honor Society (two years), New Hope Church member, cheerleading (three years), All-Star Cheerleading (one year), tennis (four years), Math Club (four years), Spanish Club (three years), Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club (four years). Her future plans are to study Biology at Missouri State University, obtain a degree in Medical Biology and use it to transfer to graduate school. After completing graduate school, she intends to continue her education to become a Physician’s Assistant.
Kendyl Schultz
Kendyl Schultz, 19, is the daughter of Rodney and Karie Schultz and is a graduate of Altamont Community High School. She is employed at Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Altamont. Her activities include Greenville University Cheerleading, Women in Leadership, and volunteering at the local food pantry, as well as Meals on Wheels. Her future plans are to continue with her education at Greenville University and graduate with a degree in Physical Education, find a local job and coach cheerleading. She also plans to return to Greenville to earn a master’s degree in Administration.
Violet Wendling
Violet Wendling, 21, is the daughter of Jon and Roxana Wendling and is a graduate of Altamont Community High School. She is employed at Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex in Effingham. Her activities include biking, piano, video editing, working out, prayer, bible study and traveling. Her future plans are to graduate from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree in Recreation Sports and Tourism, then look for media job around the Effingham area.
Kyandra Zerrusen
Kyandra Zerrusen, 18, is the daughter of Nate and Marcy Zerrusen and Matt and Tasha Verdeyen and is a graduate of St. Anthony High School. She is employed at Sacred Heart School, Bent Key Escape and A Queen’s Dream Pageant and Prom Wear. Her activities include volunteering at multiple organizations, walking, playing tennis and traveling. Her future plans are to attend Indiana State University this fall to major in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Anna Carrell
Anna Carrell, 18, is the daughter of Jennifer Wormhoudt and the late Aaron Carrell and is a graduate of Effingham High School. She is employed at Dancelife Center of Effingham and Panera Bread. Her activities include EHS Green Team Hydroponics (four year), French Club (three years), Pommerettes (two years), Jansen’s Dance/Dancelife dance team member (16 years), Powder Puff quarterback (senior), Homecoming Court, Christ’s Church of Effingham member, dance teacher for ages kindergarten through fourth grade. Her future plans are to continue her education at Lake Land College. Upon obtaining her associate degree transfer to a four-year university to major in education and minor in agriculture plant science to become a science teacher. She also plans to continue her dance career as a ballet/jazz studio dance instructor at the LARA Dance Studio this year. She looks forward to eventually getting married, seeing the world, and raising a lovely family. Her main goal in life is to become a positive influence and make a difference in the lives of others.
Peyton August Garrard
Peyton August Garrard, 16, is the daughter of Brian and Ame Garrard and attends St. Elmo Junior-Senior High School. She is employed at Fayette County Speedway, Walk’n T Farms and Harre Construction. Her activities include volleyball, trapshooting, piano, working on the farm, spending time with family and friends, Color Guard/Rifle Line, drama, Youth Group and Social Media Team at Christ’s Church. Her future plans are to graduate high school early in December of 2023 and pursue a degree in Agriculture Business and Management at Southeastern Illinois College (SIC). After graduating SIC with an associate degree, she plans to continue her education at a four-year university and earn a bachelor’s degree to begin a career in the field of agriculture.
Eden Wendling
Eden Wendling, 18, is the daughter of Justin and Britt Wendling and is a graduate of Effingham High School. She is employed by a family as a nanny. Her activities include Varsity Tennis, Student Council, church member/volunteer, Math Club Treasurer, Pep Club, History Club, Spanish Club and Bible Study Group. Her future plans are to attend the University of Missouri, major in Business Administration, go to law school and become an attorney.
Kaylynn Moeller
Kaylynn Moeller, 19, is the daughter of David and Angie Moeller and is a graduate of Beecher City Junior-Senior High School. She is employed at Vayda Jane Bridal and is the owner of Moe’s Photos. Her activities include Effingham County 4-H Federation member, Shumway Eagles 4-H Club, Inside-Out 4-H Club, volleyball, scholar bowl, Chief Operations Officer for CEO class. She enjoys running her own business, Moe’s Photos, through which she has gotten to see all the beauty Effingham County has to offer. Her future plans are to graduate college with a degree in business focused in marketing. She would like to expand her career in the wedding industry to one day open a venue and plan weddings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.