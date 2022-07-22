From a one-room schoolhouse to the Illinois House of Representatives, Chuck Hartke’s experiences on his family’s farm in rural Teutopolis and his surprising political career are just some the experiences he describes in his book, “A Farm Boy’s Journey Into Politics.”
Hartke attributes his passion for writing to his mother, who wrote stories about growing up as an only child on her family’s farm, her time in the same one-room schoolhouse Hartke attended, and marrying his father.
Hartke became more interested in doing some writing of his own when he decided to retype his mother’s stories because they had become somewhat difficult to read. Hartke made 10 copies of his mother’s book, one for himself and the rest for his nine siblings.
“That got me interested,” Hartke said.
Since then, he has written numerous stories about his life. Like his mother, he hopes to document his life so younger members of his family, particularly his grandchildren, can learn about the many things they weren’t able to experience with him years ago. He wrote “A Farm Boy’s Journey into Politics” for this younger generation, including his grandson, Jack.
“I wanted him to know about his grandpa,” Hartke said.
“He’s 12 now, so he missed all those times, the beer brats, me being a legislator, even being the (Illinois) director of agriculture. So, he did not experience all of things that his older sisters did or his two cousins did. And so, I thought I’d write this story, and I’ll write this for Jack,” he said.
Hartke began writing professionally about eight years ago. He has no shortage of stories and opinions to share with readers.
“I have a lot of opinions on things,” Hartke said.
“Over the past four or five years, I’ve probably written 300 or 400, maybe, or more stories or memories about things or opinions about things,” he said.
Hartke always wanted to continue his family’s legacy and become a successful farmer himself.
“I wanted to be the biggest and best farmer. I don’t know if I accomplished being the biggest or the best, but I was the one that was the spokesperson for farmers, being the director of agriculture in Illinois,” he said.
His plans were abruptly interrupted when he was called to fight in the Vietnam War, where he served as a medic. He was forced to leave his home and his farm until he had fulfilled his obligation to the US. Army.
When he returned from Vietnam, Hartke had some strong opinions about the government and its handling of the war, but this wasn’t what would lead him to become involved in politics.
Hartke’s journey into politics began when he stood up to voice his opinion at an Effingham County meeting about zoning, and he did so “very forcefully,” he said.
“We need to have a voice in this thing,” Hartke said.
Before he knew it, Hartke had become that voice. Sometime after the meeting, he was approached in his yard by a number of his neighbors who had attended the zoning meeting, and they asked him if he would be willing to be on the county planning and zoning commission.
“A Farm Boy’s Journey into Politics” isn’t Hartke’s only book. In fact, he has also written a children’s book entitled, “The Boy Box Turtle.”
“I started writing about a little boy box turtle who falls in love with a sweetheart little girl box turtle who he sees across the road, and he fell hopelessly in love,” Hartke said.
The children’s book is about the difficult trials and obstacles faced by the boy box turtle as he does everything in his power to reach the “love of his life,” he said.
In the book, Hartke reflects a bit on his own childhood experiences with the box turtles he found in the wilderness with his siblings near his family’s farm. Hartke said when he came across a box turtle, “I would pick it up and bring it home.”
Hartke has since learned that taking a wild animal like a box turtle out of its natural habitat can have a negative impact, especially on that animal.
“We didn’t know any better,” he said.
In the book, the boy box turtle’s journey seems to near an end only for it to be cut short abruptly by people passing by to pick him up, just as Hartke had done every year when he was a young boy.
It’s not just a story about love and perseverance, its also a tool for educating children about nature and how they should interact with it. Without spoiling the ending, the story is bound to leave many readers smiling.
“A Farm Boy’s Journey into Politics” can be purchased by emailing chuck.hartke@gmail.com and requesting an order form. He will then email the form, which can be filled out and sent back for a copy of the book.
His new book will also be available for purchase at book signings Hartke will be hosting in several towns in the near future. Currently, he is planning to have book signings in Newton, Robinson and Olney.
“I will be having one at Effingham library probably sometime in the next three to four weeks,” he said.
Hartke will also be attending two book signings in Springfield, where he currently resides. The first of these will be on Aug. 17 and 18.
