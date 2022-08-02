ALTAMONT — Monday was a special day for Kyndal Fearday at the 78th Annual Effingham County Fair after being crowned Junior Miss Effingham County Fair on Sunday.
Fearday reflected upon her pageant experience.
“I think I was more excited than nervous ... but, definitely a little bit nervous,” Fearday said.
Fearday is in eighth grade at Effingham Junior High School and the daughter of Marty and Jenny Fearday.
“I’m in the class of 2027,” she said.
Being crowned Junior Miss Effingham County Fair brought her new responsibilities Monday, including handing out prize ribbons during 4-H events. Fearday has the honor of awarding prizes at the fair along with the 2021 Miss Effingham County Queen Kaylee Phillips and 2022 Miss Effingham County Fair to be crowned Tuesday night.
“We spent most of our day in the show barn,” said Fearday. “Then we were at the horse races.”
She said one of the most interesting things she enjoyed at the fair Monday was riding in the harness racing starting gate car for the start of a race.
“It was fun,” she said. “I got to sit in the back so I could see everything …. all of the horses were right in my face.”
Fearday believes she is going to enjoy her new responsibilities. She said she was amazed to see some of the kids showing animals twice their size.
“I gave out a ton of awards today… and I’m sure there’s going to be a ton more,” Fearday said. “I am so excited ... I’ve met a lot of people so far and it’s been almost a day.”
Meanwhile, it was all smiles for Evan Weidner when he looked for the first time at a special belt buckle he was presented for Grand Champion Sheep Junior Showmanship Monday at the 4-H Sheep Show.
4-H members paraded their best sheep in front of show Judge Andy Frerichs of Clinton. Frerichs said he tries to judge a couple of competitions every year.
“I’m keeping it simple today. I’m looking for animals that have some muscle and structure and hopefully put it in an attractive, good profiling package,” Frerichs said.
Several 4-H members received recognition in the 4-H Arena including Andrew Liddy, Grand Champion Ewe, Champion Crossbred Ewe and Grand Champion Sheep Senior Showmanship; Sam Probst, Reserve Champion Ewe, Reserve Champion Crossbred Ewe and Reserve Champion Sheep Junior Showmanship; Ethan Weidner, Reserve Champion Sheep Senior Showmanship; Emma Beckman, Grand Champion Sheep Intermediate Showmanship, Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Champion Market Lamb Rate of Gain; Mason Lidy, Reserve Champion Sheep Intermediate Showmanship and Grand Champion Market Lamb; and Marie Zumbahlen, Champion Market Lamb Rate of Gain.
The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA) tractor and truck pull was delayed Monday night to allow workers time to condition the wet track for the pull due to rain.
Josh and Kelsey Cornell of Dieterich brought their son, Wrigley, to watch the tractor and truck pull. Josh Cornell had a special reason for attending the tractor pull with his wife and son.
“I like how loud it is,” Josh Cornell said. “I like watching the trucks the most and he (Wrigley) likes the tractors.”
“I like watching my little guy (Wrigley) get a kick out of it,” Kelsey Cornell said.
George Wente of Teutopolis and Steve Moeller of Effingham were also waiting in the grandstand during the rain delay.
“I’m here to see the 6850 Pro Farm class,” Wente said.
We’d like to see how doable that class might be for some of us who don’t have money,” Moeller said. “I figure a lot of them participating tonight have some pretty deep pockets.”
There were eight ITPA classes of competition for the Monday pull. Moeller said he has been coming to the fair tractor pulls for several years and plans to hit all of this year’s tractor and truck pulls offered at the fair.
“I wouldn’t miss it. When they are this close, you just can’t not go to them,” said Moeller.
