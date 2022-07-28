County Fair concludes with demolition derby, officials celebrate high attendance

Crowds shuffle by, trying to get fair food on the last day of the 2021 Effingham County Fair. 

 Andrew Adams Daily News

2022 Effingham County Fair Schedule

(Times and activities are subject to change)

Saturday, July 30

7:30 a.m. – 5K Run

9 a.m. – Car Show

10 a.m. – Ranch Sorting

10 a.m. – J-P Exhibition Hall – Judging

10:30 a.m. – 4-H Boer Goat Show

Noon – 1 p.m. – Cdubs Inflatables

4 p.m. – 4-H Arena – Pee Wee Show

6 p.m. – Junior Swine Show

6:30 p.m. – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League

Sunday, July 31

8 a.m. – Church held in the 4-H area

10 a.m. – Ranch Sorting

Noon – 4-H Beef Show

Noon – Playground Grand Opening

Noon – 10 p.m. Cdubs Inflatables

1 p.m. – Grandstand – Harness Racing

3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

TBA – Free Stage – Balloons and Face Painting

4:30 p.m. – Fair Parade – Theme: Country Pride shared Country Wide

5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

6 p.m. – 4-H Arena – Master Showmanship

6:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Kentucky Derby Hat Contest

6:30 p.m. – Grandstand – Talent Show

8 p.m. – Grandstand – Jr. Miss Pageant and “Little Mister”

Monday, Aug. 1

7:45 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show

7:45 a.m. – Jr. Beef Show and Class A Beef

7:45 a.m. – Class F Sheep Show

8 a.m. – 4-H & Jr. Poultry and Waterfowl Show

Noon – 10 p.m. – Cdubs Inflatables

12:30 p.m. – Jr. Boer Goat Show

1 p.m. – Big Ten Harness Racing

3 p.m. – 4-H Sheep Show

3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

7 p.m. – Grandstand – Truck, Tractor and Garden Tractor Pull

Tuesday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. – 4-H and Jr. Dairy Goat Show

1 p.m. – Grandstand – Big Ten Harness Racing

2 p.m. – Jr. Sheep Show

3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

TBA – Free Stage – Music by Brian Lange

5 p.m. – 4-H and Jr. Dog Show

5 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – “Little Miss Pigtail” contest

5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

6 p.m. – Carnival Opens – Wrist Band Night

7 p.m. – Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant and Little Miss Pageant

Wednesday, Aug. 3

8 a.m. – 4-H and Jr. Rabbit Showcase

8 a.m. – Junior Cat Show

9 a.m. – 4-H Cat Show

1 p.m. – Grandstand – Downstate Classic Racing

3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

4:30 p.m. – Auction Meeting

5 p.m. – 4-H and Jr. Dog Show

5 p.m. – Carnival Opens – Family Bargain Night

5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

4:30 p.m. – 4-H Youth Auction Meeting

5:30 p.m. – 4-H Youth Auction

7 p.m. – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Championship

Thursday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. – 4-H and Jr. Dairy Cattle Show

9 a.m. – Class U Dairy Goat Show

1 p.m. – Grandstand – Harness Racing

1 p.m. – 4-H and Junior Pygmy Goat Show

3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

TBA – Free Stage – Music by Jake Schumacher

5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

6 p.m. – Carnival Opens – Wrist Band Night

7:30 p.m. – Grandstand – Rodeo

Friday, Aug. 5

8 a.m. – Class B Dairy Cattle Show

9 a.m. – 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show

NOON – Grandstand – Harness Racing/Kid’s Racing

3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

3:30 p.m. – Kid’s Pedal Pull and Ag Safety Day

5 p.m. – Free Stage – Ellie Mae

5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase

6 p.m. – Carnival Opens – 2 for 1 Night

7 p.m. – Grandstand – Scott McCreery with Austin Edwards

Saturday, Aug. 6

8:30 a.m. – 4-H and Jr. Horse Show

9:30 a.m. to NOON – C.O.P.S. – Kids and Teens Day – Effingham County Resource Officers

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Carnival Opens – Wrist Band Night

5:30 p.m. – Power Wheels Derby

6:30 p.m. – Grandstand – Demolition Derby

