2022 Effingham County Fair Schedule
(Times and activities are subject to change)
Saturday, July 30
7:30 a.m. – 5K Run
9 a.m. – Car Show
10 a.m. – Ranch Sorting
10 a.m. – J-P Exhibition Hall – Judging
10:30 a.m. – 4-H Boer Goat Show
Noon – 1 p.m. – Cdubs Inflatables
4 p.m. – 4-H Arena – Pee Wee Show
6 p.m. – Junior Swine Show
6:30 p.m. – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League
Sunday, July 31
8 a.m. – Church held in the 4-H area
10 a.m. – Ranch Sorting
Noon – 4-H Beef Show
Noon – Playground Grand Opening
Noon – 10 p.m. Cdubs Inflatables
1 p.m. – Grandstand – Harness Racing
3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
TBA – Free Stage – Balloons and Face Painting
4:30 p.m. – Fair Parade – Theme: Country Pride shared Country Wide
5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
6 p.m. – 4-H Arena – Master Showmanship
6:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Kentucky Derby Hat Contest
6:30 p.m. – Grandstand – Talent Show
8 p.m. – Grandstand – Jr. Miss Pageant and “Little Mister”
Monday, Aug. 1
7:45 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show
7:45 a.m. – Jr. Beef Show and Class A Beef
7:45 a.m. – Class F Sheep Show
8 a.m. – 4-H & Jr. Poultry and Waterfowl Show
Noon – 10 p.m. – Cdubs Inflatables
12:30 p.m. – Jr. Boer Goat Show
1 p.m. – Big Ten Harness Racing
3 p.m. – 4-H Sheep Show
3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
7 p.m. – Grandstand – Truck, Tractor and Garden Tractor Pull
Tuesday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. – 4-H and Jr. Dairy Goat Show
1 p.m. – Grandstand – Big Ten Harness Racing
2 p.m. – Jr. Sheep Show
3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
TBA – Free Stage – Music by Brian Lange
5 p.m. – 4-H and Jr. Dog Show
5 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – “Little Miss Pigtail” contest
5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
6 p.m. – Carnival Opens – Wrist Band Night
7 p.m. – Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant and Little Miss Pageant
Wednesday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. – 4-H and Jr. Rabbit Showcase
8 a.m. – Junior Cat Show
9 a.m. – 4-H Cat Show
1 p.m. – Grandstand – Downstate Classic Racing
3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
4:30 p.m. – Auction Meeting
5 p.m. – 4-H and Jr. Dog Show
5 p.m. – Carnival Opens – Family Bargain Night
5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
4:30 p.m. – 4-H Youth Auction Meeting
5:30 p.m. – 4-H Youth Auction
7 p.m. – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Championship
Thursday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. – 4-H and Jr. Dairy Cattle Show
9 a.m. – Class U Dairy Goat Show
1 p.m. – Grandstand – Harness Racing
1 p.m. – 4-H and Junior Pygmy Goat Show
3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
TBA – Free Stage – Music by Jake Schumacher
5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
6 p.m. – Carnival Opens – Wrist Band Night
7:30 p.m. – Grandstand – Rodeo
Friday, Aug. 5
8 a.m. – Class B Dairy Cattle Show
9 a.m. – 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show
NOON – Grandstand – Harness Racing/Kid’s Racing
3:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
3:30 p.m. – Kid’s Pedal Pull and Ag Safety Day
5 p.m. – Free Stage – Ellie Mae
5:30 p.m. – Schuetzenfest Building – Community Showcase
6 p.m. – Carnival Opens – 2 for 1 Night
7 p.m. – Grandstand – Scott McCreery with Austin Edwards
Saturday, Aug. 6
8:30 a.m. – 4-H and Jr. Horse Show
9:30 a.m. to NOON – C.O.P.S. – Kids and Teens Day – Effingham County Resource Officers
2 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Carnival Opens – Wrist Band Night
5:30 p.m. – Power Wheels Derby
6:30 p.m. – Grandstand – Demolition Derby
