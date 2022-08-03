2022 Effingham County Fair Queen Anna Carrell

Anna Carrell, 18, is the daughter of Jennifer Wormhoudt and the late Aaron Carrell and is a graduate of Effingham High School. She is employed at Dancelife Center of Effingham and Panera Bread.
Her activities include EHS Green Team Hydroponics (four year), French Club (three years), Pommerettes (two years), Jansen’s Dance/Dancelife dance team member (16 years), Powder Puff quarterback (senior), Homecoming Court, Christ’s Church of Effingham member, dance teacher for ages kindergarten through fourth grade.
Her future plans are to continue her education at Lake Land College. Upon obtaining her associate degree transfer to a four-year university to major in education and minor in agriculture plant science to become a science teacher.
She also plans to continue her dance career as a ballet/jazz studio dance instructor at the LARA Dance Studio this year.
She looks forward to eventually getting married, seeing the world, and raising a lovely family. Her main goal in life is to become a positive influence and make a difference in the lives of others.
