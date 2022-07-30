Haydyn Baker
Haydyn Baker, 13, of Altamont, is the daughter of Christopher Baker and Kara and Kris Curtis. She is an eighth grader at Altamont Grade School and is involved in Student Council, basketball, volleyball, track and travel softball. Special awards include Student of the Month and Honors Student. Her hobbies are riding four-wheelers, mudding, hanging out with her pets and sports. She likes sports, dogs, riding, shopping, shoes, ice cream, making money, boating and tubing. She dislikes animal cruelty and negativity.
Jenna Kollman
Jenna Kollman, 13, of Altamont, is the daughter of Alan and Michelle Kollmann. She is an eighth grader at Altamont Grade School and is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, track and Student Council. Special awards include Most Aces in Volleyball, Eighth Place in State for Discus, Perfect Attendance, Athlete of the Month, High Honors. Her hobbies are sports, 4-H, showing pigs, baking and decorating cakes. She likes spending time with her dogs and friends, playing sports, baking, camping and swimming. She dislikes snakes, mosquito bites, and being in trouble.
Emily Meyer
Emily Meyer, 12, of Teutopolis, is the daughter of Jonathan and Rhonda Meyer. She is an eighth grader at Teutopolis Junior High School and is involved in volleyball, cheerleading, softball and yearbook. Special awards include 4-H for food and flower arrangement and volleyball team fourth place at state tournament this year. Her hobbies are hunting, fishing, caring for animals, baking, and doing hair and makeup. She likes spending time with her friends and family, volunteering, participating in 4-H activities, playing sports and all animals. She dislikes rude people.
Macy McWhorter
Macy McWhorter, 12, of Dieterich, is the daughter of Cheryl McWhorter and Rodney McWhorter. She is a seventh grader at Dieterich Junior-Senior High School and is involved in band and volleyball. Special awards include High Honors and Scholastic Award. Her hobbies are playing volleyball, styling hair, camping, horseback riding, and playing with babies. She likes animals, spending time with friends and family, organizing and cleaning. She dislikes seafood and bees.
Sierra Kreke
Sierra Kreke, 12, of Effingham, is the daughter of Lucas and Michele Kreke. She is a home-schooled seventh grader and is involved in tennis and band. Special awards include Top Member in 4-H. Her hobbies are rock collecting, baking and crafting. She likes riding the hoverboard, swimming, and playing with cousins at the farm. She dislikes unloading hay, cold weather and running.
Lucy Silva
Lucy Silva, 13, of Effingham, is the daughter of Anthony and Jennifer Silva. She is an eighth grader at St. Anthony Grade School and is involved in softball, volleyball and school musical. Special awards include Little Miss Fayette County 2016, FACE Scholarship for Theater, first place for solo and ensemble band competition. Her hobbies are anything crafty, painting, Perler Beads, playing the oboe and tennis. She likes spending time with friends, fishing, animals, theater, singing, painting and band. She dislikes loud people, stressful situations, and waking up early.
Lena Hille
Lena Hille, 12, of Mason, is the daughter of Doug and Leslie Hille. She is a seventh grader at Sacred Heart School and is involved in cheerleading, volleyball, and serves at Mass. Special awards include belt buckles from horse show events, High Honors, The Shining Star Award, and art and music. Her hobbies are swimming, boating, cruising in the Bronco, and spending time with family and friends. She likes horses, dogs and ice cream. She dislikes frogs, snakes, blueberries and bullies.
Evie Joy Macklin
Evie Joy Macklin, 13, of Mason, is the daughter of Jay and Emily Macklin. She is an eighth grader at Effingham Junior High School and is involved in fall musical, drama team, choir, band, yearbook, Scholar Bowl, and participates in ILMEA Chorus Festival. Special awards include High Honors, First Place in IHSA Music Competition, First Place in Improv and Second Place in Skit at IESA State Speech Contest. Her hobbies are 4-H, dance team, raising goats and rabbits, baking, painting, acting and singing. She likes snuggling with baby goats, anything Disney, going to musicals and camping. She dislikes cleaning the goat pens, spiders and any gummy candy.
Jillian Tappendorf
Jillian Tappendorf, 13, of Altamont, is the daughter of Kent and JoEllen Tappendorf. She is an eighth grader at Altamont Lutheran Interparish School and is involved in volleyball, cheer, 4-H and LYE Lutheran Youth Fellowship. Special awards include Christian Sportsmanship, Team Spirit. Her hobbies are sewing, cooking, baking, farming, and taking care of things on the farm. She likes sports, 4-H, and people who work hard. She dislikes people with a bad attitude.
Madalyn Westendorf
Madalyn Westendorf, 12, of Effingham, is the daughter of Matt and Nicole Westendorf. She is a seventh grader at Effingham Junior High School and is involved in band. Special awards include Honor Roll. Her hobbies are art and deer hunting. She likes riding the four-wheeler, and arts and crafts. Her favorite candy is Twix. She dislikes bugs.
Kaylie Jordan
Kaylie Jordan, 13, of Sigel, is the daughter of Troy Jordan and Sara Dust. She is an eighth grader at Sigel St. Michael School and is involved in softball, basketball, volleyball and track. Special awards include State Champion for Seventh and Eighth Grade Basketball, Track State Champion in 4-by-100 Meter Relay. Her hobbies are volleyball, basketball, softball, track, riding the four-wheeler, and going on bike rides. She likes camping, working out, playing sports, and spending time with family and friends. She dislikes spiders, roller coasters and elevators.
Kyndal Fearday
Kyndal Fearday, 13, of Effingham, is the daughter of Marty and Jenny Fearday. She is an eighth grader at Effingham Junior High School and is involved in softball, volleyball, track, cheer, reading daily school announcements, Student Council, and is a basketball manager and FCA leader. Special awards include American Citizenship. Her hobbies are spending time with friends, family and animals, ranger rides, fishing, swimming, playing softball, working in the church and nursery. She likes her horses, cows, dogs, cats, babies, playing sports and making people laugh. She dislikes pandemics and fighting.
Lilli Wernsing
Lilli Wernsing, 13, of Teutopolis, is the daughter of Kris and Amanda Wernsing. She is an eighth grader at Teutopolis Junior High School and is involved in volleyball, Drama Club, choir and band and is vice president of Student Council. Special awards include ILMEA District Band, Outstanding Band Student, High Honors and Biggest Doe. Her hobbies are dance, singing, crocheting, playing piano, baking, cooking, caring for children, growing strawberries, frog gigging, hunting, T-Town Wranglers 4-H Club, caring for and showing goats, and participating in musicals and plays. She likes family, goats, friends and reading. She dislikes pickles.
