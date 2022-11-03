A 21-year-old Chicago man at a bar with friends became enraged after seeing a televised ad on behalf of Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey and later threatened to torture and kill Bailey in a voicemail left at one of the state senator’s offices, authorities said Wednesday.
Scott M. Lennox, 21, of the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, was charged with threatening a public official, a felony, and two harassment offenses following his arrest earlier this week by Illinois State Police.
A judge Wednesday afternoon ordered Lennox held on $75,000 bail.
The alleged threat against Bailey came less than two weeks before the general election in which Bailey, a farmer from Xenia, is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and temporarily put Bailey’s campaign activities on hold.
In a statement Wednesday, Bailey said, “Divisive, inflammatory, and misleading rhetoric is driving hatred across our state as some attempt to label political opponents as dangerous threats. Whether we agree or disagree on policies, we are all Americans. I pray this young man gets the help he needs. We must bring our state together and fight for the safety and prosperity of every Illinoisan.”
Pritzker on Wednesday took to Twitter to condemn the incident, saying “the violent rhetoric and division we’re seeing across our country is unacceptable.”
“Hatred in any form has no home in Illinois,” the governor said.
At a bond hearing in Cook County court Wednesday, prosecutors gave their version of events that began when Lennox was out with friends at a bar and saw one of Bailey’s TV commercials.
The ad angered Lennox so much that at some point afterward he called Bailey’s Springfield office and left a voicemail graphically threatening to torture and kill Bailey, according to a proffer from the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
“I’m going to skin Darren Bailey alive, making sure he is still alive and I’m going to feed his (expletive) family to him as he is alive and screaming in (expletive) pain,” Lennox said in the voicemail, according to prosecutors.
“The defendant also made some comments about abortion during the course of the message,” the prosecutor said at Wednesday’s hearing. “The defendant further said the senator is a piece of right white (expletive) racist (expletive),” and indicated he’d kill Bailey if Bailey didn’t kill himself.
The prosecutor also alleged that Lennox said in the voicemail, “You know what? I know where he lives. I know where he sleeps. I know where his kids sleep.”
The prosecutor said that “schools affiliated” with Bailey were placed on soft lockdown after Lennox referenced them in his threat. Lennox accused Bailey of “teaching all this (expletive) misinformation” and that he “is gonna die, so honestly, he should kill himself before anything else happens.”
Bailey and wife founded the Full Armor Christian Academy, which has two campuses in southeastern Illinois, though the senator has told the Tribune that he and his wife have “removed” themselves from the school in the last few years.
The prosecutor on Wednesday said that Lennox also indicated he didn’t like “the Democratic candidate for governor,” but that he disliked “this person,” or Bailey, even more.
Prosecutors said Lennox’s phone number was recorded on Bailey’s office’s caller ID and on Monday a legislative assistant who heard the message notified Illinois Capitol police and other authorities.
Prosecutors said additional security was requested for Bailey and his family from the state police and the sheriff’s department in Clay County, where Bailey lives. He was unable to make any public appearances due to the threat, prosecutors said.
On Monday, officers from the Illinois secretary of state police went to Lennox’s home and he admitted to making calls, though the officers didn’t deem him a credible threat and so didn’t make an arrest. State police ended up arresting him later, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors also said that Lennox sent Snapchat messages to at least one of his friends discussing the incident, calling himself a “political terrorist.”
