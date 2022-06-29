Sandra L. Gillet defeated Dale Wallace for the Republican nomination to represent District H on the Effingham County Board by a 55 to 45 percent margin on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.
With all precincts in the district reporting, Gillet had 440 votes and Wallace had 363.
Gillet, 51, was running for public office for the first time.
County Board District H includes Lucas, Bishop, Watson I, Watson II and a small southeast portion of St. Francis voting precincts. Current BOard Member Rob Arnold did not run for reelection.
Gillet is a technical services assistant for the Effingham City Police Department. She has one son, S. Paul Gillet, 26, living in Watson and four daughters Hannah Gillet, 24, Bethany R. Svoboda, 22, Elizabeth Gillet, 21 and Sophia K. Gillet, 18, living in Lincoln, Nebraska.
She said as a financially conservative individual she feels it’s important to boldly explore options to continue to improve Effingham County with additional, unnecessary tax burdens.
Gillet is a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Dieterich and a former Dieterich Fire Protection District volunteer.
“I am willing to commit to the work, do diligent research and possess a common-sense approach when making decisions,” Gillet said. “I am dedicate to learning and feel it is important to thoroughly explore all sides of a position before acting. I am also very aware that Illinois law changes regularly and I am committed to keeping up with the changes which pertain to our county.”
Wallace, 61, is retired from the City of Effingham water department and works part-time for Milano and Grunloh Engineers as a water main inspector. This is his first time running for a public office and is currently running unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.
He has been a member of the Elks Lodge #1016 for 37 years. Wallace has a wife, daughter and grandchild. He is a graduate of Effingham High School and attended Lake Land College.
He said, with the rising fuel prices and inflation, he wants to watch spending very close. Wallace said if he is elected he will keep taxes and spending down.
“I am a fiscal conservative,” Wallace said. “I will try to cut costs when I can.”
